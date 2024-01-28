Restriction around parliament area as inaugural session begins Tuesday
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions in and around the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area to maintain law and order during the inaugural session of the 12th national parliament on Tuesday.
DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman rolled out the restrictions in an order Sunday.
The DMP barred any type of rallies, processions and demonstrations from 12 at night on Monday. Carrying arms, explosive substances, or other harmful substances has also been declared prohibited in the area.
DMP sources said the areas under the purview of the restrictions are -- Mohakhali crossing to Banglamotor crossing on Mymensingh road, SAARC fountain intersection to east side of Banglamotor link road and east end Panthapath to Farmgate via Greenroad on Mymensingh road.
Besides the restriction will also be in place from Shyamoli intersection to Dhanmondi-16 (old 27) road’s intersection, Bijay Sarani’s Parjatan crossing to Rokeya Sarani intersection via ninth division crossing, East side of Indira Road to west side of Manik Mia Avenue on Mirpur road and restricted area of national parliament premises.
The order would remain in force till the end of the first session of parliament.