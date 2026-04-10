Opposition walks out of parliament alleging breach of political understanding

The Opposition has walked out of the parliament in protest, alleging that the ruling party breached a political understanding and trust.

Opposition members staged the walkout under the leadership of Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman at around 7:30 pm on Friday.

Earlier, the opposition leader accused the ruling party of breaching trust over the approval of ordinances issued during the tenure of the interim government.

At one stage of the debate between the ruling and opposition parties, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Today, we are walking out of parliament with regret. We will meet again in the future.”