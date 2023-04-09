How far could the parliament make the govt accountable?

Several MPs of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) urged for an evaluation how far the Jatiya Sangsad could make the government accountable. Several other members said the parliament should truly be the centre of all the activities. The MPs from the allies of ruling Awami League also talked about the quality of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Workers’ Party leader and a senior MP, Rashed Khan Menon, in his discussion, said the quality of parliament has been gradually deteriorating and the character of the House is changing.

These observations were made on Saturday in the discussion in a special session called marking the golden jubilee of the Jatiya Sangsad.