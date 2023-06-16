‘Ambassador of another country is not a viceroy’

“Do not run with your camera and microphone after every white-skinned person. Do not try to make them great by writing whatever they say. Ambassadors of other countries are not viceroys and governors general in Bangladesh. Those day has over,” said the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud to newspersons.
Ruling Awami League’s MP Abu Sayeed on Thursday said while this taking part in a general discussion on the proposed budget of 2023-24FY.
The parliamentarian also remarked that a section of the civil society of Bangladesh believes in democracy without Sheikh Hasina. That section of the civil society tries to make a mockery of the budget saying many negative things about it, he claimed.
Addressing the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon in the parliament session said, “BNP said they would not contest in the election. They have been talking about resignation of the government. But their dream of coming to power through illegal means will never be fulfilled.”
Slamming BNP, deputy minister for water resources Enamul Haque said Awami League does not have the habit of fleeing.
Taking part in the discussion, another ruling party MP, Asim Kumar Ukil, alleged that some people are trying to obstruct the march of democracy and create a chaotic situation.
Another Awami League MP, Mir Mushtaque Ahmed said there were international conspiracies in 1971 and 1975. They are once again trying to interfere into the affairs of Bangladesh in the name of visa policy and sanctions. Bangladesh occupies an important place in global politics. Many conspiracies are going on. He advised the government to remain cautious in every sphere.
Mir Mushtaque Ahmed further said the freedom fighters will not be hurt if Swadhinota Puroshkar (Independence Award) and Ekushey Award are given after scrutinising properly.
Parliamentarian Pankaj Nath remarked that Awami League is not fearful; rather it is the BNP that fears.
Jatiya Party MP Shariful Islam said because of syndicates prices of daily necessities have been spiking as there is not proper monitoring system. Though the prices of lentils (dal), oil, onion, garlic and other daily necessities have decreased in the global market, it is not coming down in the local market. At the same time, the farmers are also not getting fair prices. The prices hike by several times whenever it changes hands.