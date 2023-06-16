‘Ambassador of another country is not a viceroy’

The parliamentarian also remarked that a section of the civil society of Bangladesh believes in democracy without Sheikh Hasina. That section of the civil society tries to make a mockery of the budget saying many negative things about it, he claimed.

Addressing the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon in the parliament session said, “BNP said they would not contest in the election. They have been talking about resignation of the government. But their dream of coming to power through illegal means will never be fulfilled.”

Slamming BNP, deputy minister for water resources Enamul Haque said Awami League does not have the habit of fleeing.