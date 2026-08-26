3rd parliamentary session begins Thursday, debate looms over several issues

The third session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad will begin at 3:00pm tomorrow, Thursday.

Several bills are expected to be tabled during the session, including the draft Prevention and Remedy of Enforced Disappearance Act and the draft National Human Rights Commission Act.

Discussions and criticism have already emerged over the two draft laws. As a result, the bills could spark debate in Parliament during the session.

Meanwhile, issues such as the ongoing electricity and gas shortages and the fertilizer crisis could also heat up proceedings.

Parliamentary sessions convened around this time of year are generally not very long. Before the session begins, the Business Advisory Committee of Parliament will decide how many days it will continue.

Sources in the Parliament Secretariat said several bills could be tabled and passed during this session. So far, three bills, including the Prevention and Remedy of Enforced Disappearance Bill and the National Human Rights Commission Bill, have been submitted to the relevant section of the Parliament Secretariat. Several more bills are expected. Altogether, the session could last 10–11 working days.

During the tenure of the interim government, 133 ordinances were issued. As required by law, they were placed before Parliament at the first sitting of the first session of the 13th Parliament on 12 March. The deadline for approving or rejecting them was 10 April.

Sixteen ordinances were not converted into bills within the stipulated period. As a result, they ceased to have effect. Another seven ordinances were repealed through repeal bills.