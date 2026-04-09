Human rights ordinance scrapped, new bill passed amid opposition objections

The National Human Rights Commission (Repeal and Reinstatement) Bill, 2026 has been passed in Parliament amid objections from the opposition.

Today, Thursday, in the Jatiya Sangsad, Law Minister Asaduzzaman placed the bill to repeal the ordinance issued by the interim government and to reinstate the 2009 law in order to strengthen the Human Rights Commission. It was passed accordingly.

The parliamentary session began at 10:30 am under the chairmanship of Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

Earlier, an objection raised by Md Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah), a member of the National Citizen Party (NCP) elected from the Cumilla-4 constituency, was rejected by voice vote. With the passage of the bill, the ordinance issued during the interim government period will be repealed, and the National Human Rights Act of 2009, enacted during the ousted Awami League government, will be reinstated.

Expressing anger over the introduction of the bill, Hasnat Abdullah said that those now sitting on the treasury benches would have opposed such a bill before July 2024. He expressed concern that lapsing the ordinance could turn the Human Rights Commission into a tool for political repression.