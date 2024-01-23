12th parliament: Mashrafe, 4 others appointed as Whip
Five Members of Parliament (MPs) including Mashrafe bin Mortaza have been appointed as Whips of the 12th Parliament.
The Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) secretariat issued a press note in this regard on Tuesday.
It said the President today appointed Madaripur-1 MP, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, as Chief Whip of the 12th Parliament. The parliament secretariat published a gazette notification in this regard.
The five whips were appointed through another gazette notification. They are - Mashrafe Bin Mortaza of Narail-2, Iqbalur Rahim of Dinajpur-3, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood (Swapon) of Joypurhat-2, Nazrul Islam (Babu) of Narayanganj-2 and Shaimum Sarwar (Kamal) of Cox’s Bazar-3.
Among them, Iqbalur Rahim and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood were the whips of the 11th parliament as well.
Former captain of Bangladesh national male cricket team Mashrafe bin Mortaza has been elected as MP of Narail-2 constituency for the second straight time with a ticket from governing Awami League.