Per capita debt about $365, Finance Minister tells parliament

Kamal said that according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the total population is 170.79 million and the current per capita debt is around $364.85.

According to the information provided by the finance minister, the highest $19,536.82 million was taken from the World Bank as loan.

While replying to a query of AL MP Kazim Uddin Ahmed from Mymensingh-11, the finance minister said that according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) standards, as of 12 October, the amount of gross foreign reserve in the country is $21,116.59 million.

He said that as a result of the increase in the prices of various products including fuel in the international market, due to the increase in import costs and the decrease in the amount of remittances, the amount of foreign exchange reserves has decreased, but there is no shortage of reserve in the country.