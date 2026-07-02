Why did the opposition not propose any amendments to the Finance Bill?

Opposition lawmakers were vocal during parliamentary discussions on the proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. A total of 91 opposition MPs criticised various aspects of the budget and called for changes.

However, none of them submitted any clause-by-clause amendment specifying the changes they wanted to the Finance Bill.

People familiar with parliamentary affairs say it is rare for the opposition not to submit any amendments to a Finance Bill.

The National Parliament passed the Appropriation Bill on Tuesday and the Finance Bill 2026 on Monday. Changes to customs duties and taxes are introduced primarily through the Finance Bill. Any MP seeking to amend the proposed duty or tax measures must submit a formal amendment to the bill in accordance with parliamentary procedures.

Under parliamentary rules, once the minister concerned moves that a bill be “taken into immediate consideration,” MPs may propose that it be sent for public opinion. Following debate, such proposals are generally rejected. At the next stage, before the bill is passed, MPs may submit specific amendments identifying the provisions they wish to change.