Special committee overshadowed budget debate, bills passed hurriedly

The second session of the 13th parliament ended last Wednesday. It was the budget session. The 26-working-day session was not confined to the budget alone; parliament was also vocal on various political issues, including the opposition's walkout over the formation of a special committee on constitutional amendment, the ownership of Islami Bank, Jamaat-e-Islami's role in 1971, the trial over the killings during the July mass uprising, and the trial of the Awami League. There was also criticism over deviations from the legislative process.

A budget of Tk 9.38 trillion was passed during the session. A total of 316 members of parliament (MPs) took part in the general discussion on the budget. Ten bills were passed. Eleven parliamentary committees, including a special committee tasked with making recommendations on constitutional amendment, were formed during the session.

According to sources at the Parliament Secretariat, 278 questions were submitted for the Prime Minister to answer during the session. Of these, replies to 35 questions were tabled. A total of 5,031 questions were submitted for ministers of various ministries, of which 3,474 were answered.

One of the main businesses of parliament is to enact laws. A total of 10 bills were passed during the session, including the supplementary budget for the previous fiscal year and three bills related to the budget for the current fiscal year. Apart from these, a Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker introduced two private members' bills but later withdrew both.