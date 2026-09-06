Economy cannot function by shutting down companies: Finance Minister in Parliament

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has stated that if a company is closed down, its impact on the nation’s economy must be calculated. Economy does not run on emotion; it must operate on the foundation of law.

The finance minister made these remarks today, Sunday, during the Question Hour at the start of the parliamentary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal, responding to a supplementary question from NCP (National Citizen Party) member of parliament Abdul Hannan Masud regarding the decision to issue new loans to various entities owned by the S. Alam Group instead of putting them up for auction.

In his supplementary question, Hannan Masud stated that Bangladesh now ranks as a global leader in default loans. Bangladesh Bank granted permission to SS Power—an entity owned by S. Alam Group, one of the top loan-defaulting conglomerates—to open an LC worth $31,97,561. Currently, total loans held under various entities owned by the S. Alam Group exceeded Tk 225,000 crore.