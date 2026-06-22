Bangladesh has 7.63 Tcf gas reserves, faces daily deficit of 1,146 MMcfd: Iqbal Hassan Mahmood

Bangladesh currently has 7.63 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of recoverable natural gas reserves, while the country is experiencing a daily gas supply deficit of around 1,146 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd), Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood told Parliament Monday.

Responding to a question from Jamaat MP Md Tajuddin Khan (Meherpur-1), the minister said the country's recoverable gas reserves stood at 7.63 Tcf as of 1 January 2026.

The minister said the current daily demand for natural gas is approximately 3,800 million cubic feet (MMcfd), based on the approved gas load of consumers connected under eight customer categories.