Payra bridge won't be inaugurated in June, time extended again

The inauguration of Payra bridge has been delayed again because of the second wave of coronavirus after brief progress in construction since last December following the first wave of coronavirus.
The authorities expected to open the bridge for traffic by this June, but construction lost pace once again as second wave of coronavirus hit the country in March plus countrywide Covid-19 restrictions were imposed in several phases.
People involved in constructing the bridge said opening the bridge for traffic has been impossible because of the slow pace in construction and so the construction firm applied for extension again. Then the deadline of construction was then extended the fourth time for four more months to next October.
An official of the bridge construction project said construction of the bridge crept at a snail's pace due to the first wave of coronavirus. As the situaiton improved, construction progressed fast during the new normal. Even 85 per cent of work of the main bridge has been completed. The remaining work has also been progressing fast. So, preparation was underway to open the bridge for traffic in June this year.
But, construction lost its pace again after the second wave of coronavirus in March. Equipment required for the bridge couldn’t arrive from abroad during this time, delaying the work. Chinese contractor firm Long Jian Road and Bridge Construction are constructing the bridge. Construction of the bridge was set to be complete by June of 2020 with the deadline being extended for third time.
A visit to the site on Friday saw construction of the railings of the main bridge and other work complete. However, work on electricity remains incomplete.
Project director of Payra bridge Mohammad Abdul Khaleque said, “Work has delayed a bit because of the second wave of coronavirus and the shortage of local labourers. However, we have been working fast now. The deadline has been extended again by four more months to October. But we expect it won’t take this long and the bridge will open by August-September. ”
