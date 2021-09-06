Payra power plant idly swallows subsidies

The Patuakhali-based Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant–Bangladesh’s largest power plant–remains partially idle because the transmission line to the national grid is not complete. It consumes power sector subsidies in the name of 'capacity charge'.

According to officials concerned, the Payra plant’s 660MW unit (1st phase) started power generation in May last year, and after six months, another unit with the same capacity was commissioned. Currently, the two units are not operated simultaneously as installation of the Aminbazar-Mawa-Gopalganj-Mongla transmission line is not complete yet.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, told Prothom Alo, “We hope the transmission line would be set up next year. The coronavirus situation hampered the work. Until can we transmit power through the line, we have to pay the capacity charge.”