BNP men with no experience got contract of beautification of Chattogram city

Md Iftekhar Uddin, Joint Convener of the Chattogram city Swechchhasebak Dal, had no prior experience in beautification projects. Still, he is set to receive a contract for beautification work in the North Kattali ward under the Chattogram City Corporation.

He is among at least 32 individuals affiliated with the BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal who have secured similar contracts despite having no prior experience — allegedly based solely on their political affiliation.

BNP leaders and city corporation officials confirmed the political identity of those being awarded the work.

The City Corporation finalised contracts for beautification work in 11 wards, awarding them to 40 companies and individuals — all reportedly close to City Mayor Shahadat Hossain. Allegations suggest that during project interviews, experienced or neutral applicants were denied participation in favor of party loyalists.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Iftekhar Uddin admitted he had never worked on beautification projects before, but claimed his documents were correct, which helped him get selected.

According to City Corporation sources, out of Chattogram’s 41 wards, no proposals were submitted in 10. In the remaining 31 wards, a total of 257 proposals were received. By the first week of July, 40 organisations had been selected across 11 wards. The final list for the remaining 18 wards will be confirmed once Mayor Shahadat returns from Canada.

Shahadat Hossain, the former convener of Chattogram BNP, assumed office as mayor on 3 November last year after a court ruling. He canceled all beautification contracts awarded under the previous mayor and administrators. On 16 December, 2024, the corporation published an open call for proposals in newspapers, stating that experienced firms would be prioritised. However, in practice, that policy has not been reflected.