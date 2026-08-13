Extremist activity: Same group linked to 11 incidents, planning sabotage

In the Sadhapur area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, local residents approached a blue plastic drum after spotting it left unattended in a mosque field. Inside the drum was a pressure cooker wrapped in adhesive tape. The locals retrieved the pressure cooker from the drum, placed it back on the field, and alerted the police.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Imran Hossain, in charge of Savar’s Bhabanipur police outpost, told Prothom Alo that upon receiving the report at around 8:00 am on Wednesday, police attended the scene and located the pressure cooker wrapped in black adhesive tape. A Bomb Disposal Unit dispatched from Dhaka neutralised the device. The powerful detonation caused widespread panic throughout the local area.

Citing multiple local residents, the police stated that three unidentified individuals had left the plastic drum in the mosque field overnight. Efforts to identify them are currently under way.

The night prior to the Sadhapur incident, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) conducted a raid on a three-storey house in the Dakshin Shyampur area of Savar.