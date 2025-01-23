Touhid for narrowing trade gap, fostering regional connectivity with China

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, who is now in China on an official visit, today laid emphasis on narrowing trade gap and fostering regional connectivity with China to promote equitable growth.

He made the remark while delivering a keynote address at a seminar titled “Our Shared Vision for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity" in the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) in Shanghai, a foreign ministry’s press release said here today.

Hossain outlined a forward-looking vision for global peace, emphasizing the significant role of economic cooperation as a cornerstone for sustainable development and stability.

Reflecting on global challenges, he noted that peace and security are collective responsibilities that demand inclusive economic frameworks and greater emphasis on empowering underrepresented groups, particularly the youth and women.