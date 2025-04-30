'Nagorik Sheba' service to be launched Thursday: Taiyeb

The government is going to launch a new service platform named “Nagorik Sheba Bangladesh” or “Nagorik Sheba” tomorrow under the initiatives of Chief Adviser’s office.

“Nagorik Shaba” will provide around 100 public services to the people through one platform, said Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb today, Wednesday.

He said, “The government has taken the epoch-making initiative to transform Bangladesh into a public service oriented country”.

“This is a new generation government service platform through which the people of the remote areas can even get public services easily and without going to government offices,” he added.

Taiyeb said the “Nagorik Seba” or ‘Citizen Service” will initially start with 100 services and to reach the service to every doorsteps, each of the ministries can provide at least two important citizen services.

The ministries have been asked to submit the list of the services they can provide to the citizens, he said.