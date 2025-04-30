'Nagorik Sheba' service to be launched Thursday: Taiyeb
The government is going to launch a new service platform named “Nagorik Sheba Bangladesh” or “Nagorik Sheba” tomorrow under the initiatives of Chief Adviser’s office.
“Nagorik Shaba” will provide around 100 public services to the people through one platform, said Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb today, Wednesday.
He said, “The government has taken the epoch-making initiative to transform Bangladesh into a public service oriented country”.
“This is a new generation government service platform through which the people of the remote areas can even get public services easily and without going to government offices,” he added.
Taiyeb said the “Nagorik Seba” or ‘Citizen Service” will initially start with 100 services and to reach the service to every doorsteps, each of the ministries can provide at least two important citizen services.
The ministries have been asked to submit the list of the services they can provide to the citizens, he said.
Independent entrepreneurs can apply for becoming “Nagorik Sheba” agent through www.nagoriksheba.gov.bd from May 1 (tomorrow), he said, adding that the existing nationwide digital centres would be included as the service centres.
Taiyeb said the citizen service centres will reach every city, village and ward across the country through independent entrepreneurs.
He said the entrepreneurs of the citizen service centres will have specific branding, uniform, identification card and certificate given by the government.
Tayib said the government will issue an order asking the internet providers to ensure high speed or high quality broadband internet services to the citizen service centres.
He however, said, “This is not only a service, rather a pro-people movement whose target is to bring out the public services from the offices and make the services easy and harassment free.”
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus earlier opined that the “Nagorik Sheba” will not only ease the process of getting services for the citizens, but also generate employment at the local level.
“A window of profitable social business for the entrepreneurs will be opened through the initiative,” he added.
The services, which would be provided under the initiative included application for identity card, death and birth certificate, correction and reprint of the identity card, land related information and application, single land service gateway, application for new passport and renewal of passport, online GD (general diary), application for income tax return, application for VAT chalan submission, application for trade license and trade mark, application for various social safety net allowances and grants, all the utility services include gas, water and electricity, driving license and renewal of registration of vehicles, education, health and agriculture services and other important digital services.