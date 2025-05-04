Primary dialogue with political parties to end on 15 May: Ali Riaz
The vice president of the national consensus commission, Professor Ali Riaz, has urged the political parties to discuss with their associates as well as allies about reaching a consensus on crucial reform proposals.
He made the call in his opening speech during a discussion of the commission with the 12-party alliance at LD hall of the national parliament on Sunday. He also noted that their initial discussion with political parties on the reform recommendations will end on 15 May.
Addressing the political parties, Ali Riaz said the responsibility of building a national consensus lies not only with the commission, but also with all those who took part in the movement.
“Those who have been in the fight, those who are talking to us today, please talk to your associates and other political forces on how we could reach a common ground,” he told the discussion.
Requesting the political parties to be flexible in the interest of a consensus, the commission vice president said, “We all need to reach a common ground. We may not agree on all issues, but we have to agree on the fundamental issues of building the state and take Bangladesh forward.”
He also noted that they do not believe to develop a consensus only through the ongoing session of dialogue with political parties.
Regarding the second phase of discussion, he revealed their plan to initiate the next-level discussion with political parties and alliances, upon completion of the current phase by 15 May.