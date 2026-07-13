Cox’s Bazar: 22,000 homes on 51 risky hills, landslides claim 312 lives in 18 years

The areas of Pahartali, Teknaiffa Pahar, Badshaghona, Chattarer Ghona, Khwaja Manzil and Larpara in Cox’s Bazar town are surrounded by hills. Alongside the sound of heavy rain over the past few days, residents have been hearing another terrifying noise. A cracking sound blending with rain striking tin roofs.

Long-time residents know it signals hillsides beginning to split. During heavy rainfall, the softened, excavated slopes develop cracks before eventually collapsing onto nearby homes. Every spell of rain forces residents to spend the night in fear. Yet despite knowing the risks, many refuse to leave their homes.

Heavy rainfall over the past week alone triggered more than 400 landslides across the district, killing at least 22 people, including five madrasa students. Over the past 18 years, thousands of landslides have claimed another 290 lives.

Despite this, hill cutting and the construction of settlements in hazardous areas continue unabated. Land-grabbing syndicates exploit the desperation of poor families and remain involved in illegal hill cutting, making it difficult to stop. Around 300,000 people currently live in risky settlements across the district.