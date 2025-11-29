87,000 Bangladeshi expats registered so far to vote

Nearly 87,000 expatriate Bangladeshi voters from different countries across the world have so far registered through a mobile app, 'Postal Vote Bd', in the past 10 days to vote in the upcoming national election and the referendum.

The Election Commission (EC) on 19 November opened the 'Postal Vote Bd' app initially for 53 countries and then for a total of 143 countries.

But on 27 November, the EC suspended the registration process for the expatriates living in seven countries -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after many applicants input incorrect or incomplete mailing addresses.

As of 7:10pm on Saturday, a total of 86,844 expatriates-72,938 males and 13,906 females-had registered through the app.