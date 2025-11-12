Interim govt will finalise pay structure for public servants: Finance adviser

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has said that the National Pay Commission is working independently to finalise the new pay structure for government officials and employees.

Expressing hope that the next government would take the matter seriously, the adviser said that the interim government will finalise the pay commission’s report (the salary structure) for public servants.

He made these remarks today, Wednesday, while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat.

When asked whether the interim government would be able to finalise the new pay structure — as some government employees fear it may remain pending once a political government takes office — Salehuddin Ahmed said, “Nothing has been done for seven to eight years. We’ve at least taken an initiative. Instead of resentment, we deserve appreciation. We are proceeding thoughtfully. I don’t think the next government will ignore the matter.”