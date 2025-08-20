Dhaka urges Delhi to close banned Awami League offices in Indian

Bangladesh has urged India to take immediate steps to shut down political offices of the banned Bangladesh Awami League reportedly established in New Delhi and Kolkata.

"Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh," the foreign ministry said in a statement today, Wednesday.

The ministry said the government's attention was drawn to reports that the outlawed party has set up offices in India.

This, it added, comes against the backdrop of "growing anti-Bangladesh activities undertaken by the leadership of the Bangladesh Awami League from being based on the Indian soil.