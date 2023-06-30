Least researched Indian Ocean becoming geopolitically, commercially more important: Bangladesh

The Indian Ocean is the least researched among other oceans while it is becoming geopolitically and commercially more important day by day, Bangladesh has said.

Therefore, Bangladesh thinks, carrying out oceanographic and maritime research operations and activities in the Central Indian Ocean along with capacity building of its member states are imperative for Indian Ocean Commission (IOC).

The current status of IOC regional committee for the Central Indian Ocean which is known as IOCINDIO, has been upgraded to the status of a IOC sub-commission.

The decision was taken through a unanimously adopted resolution in the 32nd assembly of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) held in the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on 29 June.