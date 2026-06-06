What impact will the monsoon winds bring

The monsoon winds have entered Bangladesh through the Teknaf region in the southeastern part of the country today, Saturday.

This time, their entry occurred almost a week later than the usual time. However, the arrival of these winds does not necessarily mean that it will rain across the country.

The new monsoon winds will now have to contend with the active westerly low-pressure system.

As a result, there might be a decrease in rainfall for a few days. The rain that is currently occurring is actually due to the westerly low-pressure system.