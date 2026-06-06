What impact will the monsoon winds bring
The monsoon winds have entered Bangladesh through the Teknaf region in the southeastern part of the country today, Saturday.
This time, their entry occurred almost a week later than the usual time. However, the arrival of these winds does not necessarily mean that it will rain across the country.
The new monsoon winds will now have to contend with the active westerly low-pressure system.
As a result, there might be a decrease in rainfall for a few days. The rain that is currently occurring is actually due to the westerly low-pressure system.
It requires to wait about a week for the monsoon winds to become active across the country.
However, the weather office and various global weather and climate agencies have already warned that this monsoon season could experience lower than normal rainfall.
On Saturday afternoon, meteorologist Md Omar Faruq from the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo that the monsoon winds have entered through the southeastern part of the country today. It has already spread up to Chattogram.
Most of the rainfall in the country occurs from June to September. This rain is caused by the monsoon winds.
Typically, the monsoon winds enter through the southeastern region of the country between 31 May and 1 June. This year, it has arrived considerably late. However, last year it had arrived by 25 May.
Last time, it had arrived somewhat earlier. Due to its late arrival this year, the duration of rainfall in the monsoon season has been shortened.
The highest amount of rainfall in the country occurs in July, followed by June. However, the Meteorological Department has already indicated that this year, the monsoon season may experience less rainfall than normal.
This is not only in the long-term forecast for June but for the entire season. One reason for this is the activity of the Pacific atmospheric phenomenon known as El Niño. It has been suggested in multiple climate models that as a result, there may be less rainfall this year.
So the monsoon winds have arrived, but when can we expect rain across the country?
In response, meteorologist Omar Faruq said that currently, it is a time when the westerly low-pressure system is active. In contrast, the easterly winds have arrived. Now there is going to be a conflict between these two systems. As a result, rainfall may decrease for a few days, especially around 9 to 10 June.
"To have these winds spread across the entire country, we may have to wait until mid-June," he added.
There is a difference between the westerly low-pressure system and the easterly winds. Although the westerly low-pressure system brings rain, it does not keep the weather cool for long. However, the easterly winds bring cool air, immediately after the rain.
After several days of a heatwave, rain started yesterday, Friday, in various parts of the country including the capital. This has led to a drop in temperature since yesterday. However, today the temperature has increased again in some areas compared to yesterday.