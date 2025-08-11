Malaysia rolls out red carpet for Dr. Yunus
Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday on a three-day state visit.
"Chief Adviser Prof Yunus arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day state visit at 7:50 pm local time by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.
Malaysian home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail received the chief adviser at the airport.
Prof Yunus was also given a guard of honour on the occasion.
Earlier, the flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 2:00 pm.
Briefing reporters on the chief adviser's Malaysia tour, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday said migration and investment issues will be given priority during the chief adviser's visit.
A business conference will be held on 12 August, while on 13 August, the chief adviser will be conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), he said.
Prof Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim on 12 August at the Malaysian Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya. After the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two countries.
During the tour, five MoUs and three notes of exchange are expected to be signed. It is also expected that Prof Yunus would join a view-exchange meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates.
A high-level delegation is accompanying the chief adviser during his tour.
The delegation includes foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain, expatriate welfare and overseas employment adviser Asif Nazrul, power, energy and mineral resources adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman, special envoy to the chief adviser for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and BIDA executive chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun.
Chief Adviser Prof Yunus is expected to return home on 13 August.