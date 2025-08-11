Malaysia rolls out red carpet for Dr. Yunus

Malaysia rolled out the red carpet for Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday on a three-day state visit.

"Chief Adviser Prof Yunus arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a three-day state visit at 7:50 pm local time by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday," chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

Malaysian home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail received the chief adviser at the airport.

Prof Yunus was also given a guard of honour on the occasion.

Earlier, the flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 2:00 pm.

Briefing reporters on the chief adviser's Malaysia tour, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday said migration and investment issues will be given priority during the chief adviser's visit.

A business conference will be held on 12 August, while on 13 August, the chief adviser will be conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), he said.