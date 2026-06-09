Analysis
Why so much violence, even amidst the joy of Eid?
The way this trend is giving permanent shape to an incredibly intolerant, divided and hate-filled society is alarming. No doubt about that.
I first heard the story from Professor Fatema Rezina Iqbal, at the Department of Sociology of the University of Dhaka. During the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, a major clash broke out in her village home in Kishoreganj over the harvesting of a bunch of bananas. Almost the entire village split into two groups and became involved in a brawl.
“I felt ashamed that such a petty matter could lead to a violent clash in my own village,” she said, her voice heavy with disappointment recalling the incident. “People have become so intolerant!”
The incident in Professor Fatema’s village did not make headlines. But readers have likely come across many reports of violence, clashes and even killings triggered by seemingly minor disputes. Reports of such violence during festive holidays frequently caught the eye as well.
Over the long holidays of the last Eid-ul-Fitr and this Eid-ul-Azha, I came across 37 such news reports. There were hand-to-hand fights, clashes with domestic weapons and killings over a variety of bizarre reasons. Reading these reports, it felt as though the hatred people harbour year-round towards one another was being spewed at double the intensity during the holidays.
The question is, do some people return home during holidays because of family ties, or to bolster their side in a potential clash? In some cases, political groups were also involved, suggesting that the influx of supporters during Eid may have increased their strength, boosting their confidence in confrontations with rivals.
The way this trend is giving permanent shape to an incredibly intolerant, divided and hate-filled society is alarming. No doubt about that.
A few incidents from the reports of violence I came across during the two Eid holidays over the last two months will make the bizarre nature of these causes clearer to the reader.
In one such case, it had been drizzling since morning in a village. Due to the adverse weather, would the Eid prayers be held in the mosque or at the Eidgah? A dispute broke out between two sides over this. You can guess what happened next, if you have any experience reading such news. Dividing into two groups, the villagers skipped the Eid prayers and got involved in a huge clash. They attacked each other with wooden and bamboo sticks.
An analysis of the causes shows a wide and often startling range of triggers. Clashes broke out over the sale and cutting of meat, the location of Eid prayers and even something as trivial as shining a torchlight in someone’s eyes.
Thirteen people were injured, several of whom had to be admitted to the hospital. In the aftermath of the clash, some houses were also attacked and looted. This incident took place on the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr, 21 March, in Char Elangi Acharya village of Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila.
Although the people, place, time, and reasons changed, a nearly identical incident occurred during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. On the morning of Eid day, 28 June , a clash broke out between two sides over a dispute regarding whether the sacrificial meat should be distributed at the mosque or at individual homes. At least 30 people were injured, and four to five houses were vandalised. This incident took place at the Eidgah ground of Purbo Aruakandi village in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.
A litany of triggers
Between 17 and 27 March—covering Shab-e-Qadr, government-declared holidays and Eid-ul-Fitr—at least 28 reports of violence and clashes were documented. These conflicts claimed nine lives and left at least 251 people injured.
The fallout from these clashes led to the looting and vandalism of at least 30 houses, while a boat and 10 to 12 motorcycles were set ablaze. In some areas, roads were blockaded for hours.
During the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, newspapers reported nine separate incidents of violence. Of these, two occurred in Brahmanbaria, while one incident each took place in Habiganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Noakhali, Shariatpur, Cox’s Bazar and Rajbari.
An analysis of the causes shows a wide and often startling range of triggers. Clashes broke out over the sale and cutting of meat, the location of Eid prayers and even something as trivial as shining a torchlight in someone’s eyes. Other triggers included skipping the queue for fuel, disputes over motorcycle sales, arguments over cricket matches and even being questioned for arriving late to the office. Conflicts were also sparked by unpaid debts, taking photos or videos, overtaking a vehicle, political dominance and long-standing feuds. In these clashes, alongside local weaponry, buckshot and crude bombs were also used.
These 28 incidents spanned 18 districts. Brahmanbaria emerged as the hotspot with seven incidents—all occurring in various villages within the Nasirnagar upazila. Shariatpur followed with three cases, while Faridpur and Kishoreganj recorded two each. Single incidents were reported in Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Bagerhat, Barishal, Dinajpur, Natore, Kushtia, Rajbari, Magura, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Narail and Chuadanga.
These, however, were only the incidents reported in the media. Beyond these, countless other clashes sparked by trivial issues were seen circulating on social media during those 11 days.
The Eid-ul-Azha holidays, which spanned seven days from 25 to 31 May, saw nine more reports of conflict in the media. Two occurred in Brahmanbaria, while one each was reported in Habiganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur, Noakhali, Shariatpur, Cox’s Bazar and Rajbari.
I felt ashamed that such a petty matter could lead to a violent clash in my own village. People have become so intolerant!
The reasons behind these later clashes were equally diverse. Deciding the location for distributing sacrificial meat, drug dealing, past enmities, the construction of a shop, theft of electric cables and land disputes.
In one instance, a fight even broke out over who had placed an order for fuchka first. These clashes claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured at least 128 people, including two police officers. Around 25 houses and 50 shops were vandalised, with some shops being looted as well.
During Eid-ul-Fitr, a night-time clash over a flashlight during Eid-ul-Fitr had already drawn attention. Two more such cases emerged during Eid-ul-Azha. In Shariatpur, crude bomb explosions were also reported during a clash.
In several cases, there were pre-existing disputes over land and property. These disputes took the form of major conflicts during the Eid holidays under various pretexts. The extent of these land and property disputes can be gauged from the litigation rate itself. An estimated 75 to 77 per cent of pending criminal and civil cases are related to land and property.
These long-standing conflicts sometimes spill over into sudden acts of violence during festive holidays, triggered by seemingly trivial incidents. In cases involving family members and relatives, people often act without weighing questions of right and wrong, launching collective attacks on rival sides. A significant number of incidents of violence against women and children are also linked to disputes over land and property.
According to Shamsul Huda, Executive Director of the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), between 75 and 77 per cent of all pending criminal and civil cases are related to land and property.
He told Prothom Alo that these deep-seated disputes often lead to sudden brawls over petty issues during festive holidays. In many cases, family members and relatives pounce on their opponents together, without considering right or wrong. Violence against women and children is also frequently triggered by these land and property disputes.
Why do such clashes occur so frequently?
During the ongoing fuel crisis, even a queue at a petrol station led to chaos. For instance, on 23 March , during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, a clash broke out at a filling station in Rajbari’s Kalukhali over who would get fuel first. Two people were injured. Amid the fuel shortage, a long line of motorcycles had formed at the station at night. When a few tried to skip the queue, an argument broke out, which soon turned into a brawl. The police eventually stepped in to control the situation.
Analysing these clashes from a sociological perspective, Professor Fatema Rezina Iqbal told Prothom Alo that people’s patience is shrinking by the day.
Stating that society is becoming increasingly self-centred and individualistic, she said people are showing less respect for others’ opinions and are unwilling to consider others’ difficulties. They are less inclined to listen to others’ suffering.
According to her, this growing tendency is leading people to engage in violence and conflict even during festive holidays, where moments meant for joy are increasingly turning into confrontations over trivial issues.
Even after the long Eid holidays end, the festive mood often lingers for two to three more days. Roads remain relatively empty, some people extend their leave. This time, just a day after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays ended on 25 March, a violent incident took place at the Toakul union Land Office in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet, where the office door was locked during a clash. The confrontation began when sub-assistant land officer Delwar Hossain questioned office assistant Ayat Uddin over his late arrival. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight and the incident’s video later spread on social media.
Professor Kamal Chowdhury of the Department of Clinical Psychology at the University of Dhaka told Prothom Alo that people’s tolerance levels have declined.
He said people no longer give themselves the time needed to calm down after an incident. Even minor issues now trigger anger and frustration. At the same time, ongoing political and social instability has left people with a sense of dissatisfaction. As a result, people are carrying pent-up anger and reacting impulsively when incidents occur.
Highlighting the decline of tolerance in society, Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), shared a childhood memory to point to the lack of moral education.
“In my teenage years, I once spoke angrily to a neighbour, Boshonto Kaka. He did not take offence, but someone standing beside him did not like my tone. He reported it to my father. That night, my father came home angry and the next day made me apologise to Boshonto Kaka,” he recalled.
According to Huda, families and schools today place more emphasis on academic performance than on moral education. Children are increasingly taught to focus only on themselves, he said, arguing that this is strengthening a culture of self-interest.
He added that compared to any previous time, people are now going through greater economic hardship, which is also contributing to rising intolerance, something reflected in these recurring incidents of violence.
Emphasis on cultivating tolerance
It was the evening of Eid-ul-Azha, dinner was being prepared at home—a pot of beef simmering on the stove. A hungry 15-year-old boy, Mohammad Ibrahim, kept urging his mother to serve food quickly. But he never got to eat that meal. Hearing about a clash nearby, he went out to see what was happening. There, he was beaten by a group of youths and later died while being taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. The incident took place in Harikhali area of Sabran union under Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar and was triggered by a clash rooted in old enmity between two groups.
A mindset of hostility and eventual violence does not develop overnight. That is why experts stress the need to begin cultivating tolerance from early childhood.
Professor Kamal Chowdhury said such practices should be introduced from school level, including activities like meditation, sports, and other constructive engagements that help children develop resilience and learn to cope positively with frustration.
Professor Fatema Rezina Iqbal believes strengthening family bonds is essential.
She said small everyday practices can help build that connection. Children should be taught to share food, toys and belongings and to take part in household responsibilities, such as serving guests or helping at the dining table. Through such practices, a child learns to respect others and move away from hostility.
To conclude, I recall a line by Mahatma Gandhi from his 1945 book, The Teaching of Mahatma Gandhi. “Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding.”
“Anger clouds judgment and reasoning, while intolerance prevents us from listening to others or respecting differing views. To build a more meaningful place in society, one must move beyond these ‘twin enemies’.”