Why so much violence, even amidst the joy of Eid?

I first heard the story from Professor Fatema Rezina Iqbal, at the Department of Sociology of the University of Dhaka. During the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, a major clash broke out in her village home in Kishoreganj over the harvesting of a bunch of bananas. Almost the entire village split into two groups and became involved in a brawl.

“I felt ashamed that such a petty matter could lead to a violent clash in my own village,” she said, her voice heavy with disappointment recalling the incident. “People have become so intolerant!”

The incident in Professor Fatema’s village did not make headlines. But readers have likely come across many reports of violence, clashes and even killings triggered by seemingly minor disputes. Reports of such violence during festive holidays frequently caught the eye as well.

Over the long holidays of the last Eid-ul-Fitr and this Eid-ul-Azha, I came across 37 such news reports. There were hand-to-hand fights, clashes with domestic weapons and killings over a variety of bizarre reasons. Reading these reports, it felt as though the hatred people harbour year-round towards one another was being spewed at double the intensity during the holidays.

The question is, do some people return home during holidays because of family ties, or to bolster their side in a potential clash? In some cases, political groups were also involved, suggesting that the influx of supporters during Eid may have increased their strength, boosting their confidence in confrontations with rivals.