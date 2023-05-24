Next national polls to be under Awami League govt: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that the next general election in Bangladesh will be held under her Awami League government and it will be free and fair.

“So under our government, definitely election will be free and fair,” she told a session titled "In conversation with prime minister Sheikh Hasina” of the Qatar Economic Forum at the Raffles Hotel in Doha on Wednesday.

Haslinda Amin, editor at-large of Qatar Economic Forum anchored the session. The prime minister is now in Doha on a three-day official visit mainly to take part in the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.