Propaganda is being run against army: ISPR
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a smear campaign is being run against Bangladesh Army in foreign media and on social media.
ISPR at a press release today said ‘some vested quarters’ are running this false and misleading information against the army.
It also sought cooperation from the people of the country not to be confused by these misleading information and news of the vested quarters.
The ISPR asserted that the army will always remain beside the people of the country in the interest of people and national interest.
It added that the army is working in aid to civil administration to control the law and order situation, bring back the safety of people’s lives and property and maintain peace in keeping with the constitution.
The ISPR said army was deployed in the country from the morning on 20 July to safeguard people’s lives and important public installations in the wake of deteriorating law and order situation in the country.