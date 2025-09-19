Political differences would end thru Consensus Commission talks: Shafiqul

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday hoped that a peaceful solution to the political differences would come through the discussions going on between the National Consensus Commission and political parties.

"We are hopeful that everything will be resolved through discussions between the Consensus Commission and political parties," he said, this replying to a question from a journalist regarding the protest programmes of Jamaat-e-Islami and some other parties to realize some demands, including holding the national election based on the July Charter.

The press secretary was addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city following a meeting of the Advisory Council at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in the city's Tejgaon area with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.