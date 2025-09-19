Political differences would end thru Consensus Commission talks: Shafiqul
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday hoped that a peaceful solution to the political differences would come through the discussions going on between the National Consensus Commission and political parties.
"We are hopeful that everything will be resolved through discussions between the Consensus Commission and political parties," he said, this replying to a question from a journalist regarding the protest programmes of Jamaat-e-Islami and some other parties to realize some demands, including holding the national election based on the July Charter.
The press secretary was addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city following a meeting of the Advisory Council at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in the city's Tejgaon area with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
In response to another question, Shafiqul Alam said that this year, at the invitation of the Chief Adviser, leaders of political parties will attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.
He clarified that this visit is not for any mediation or discussion on Bangladesh's upcoming election, but to participate in an important international event.
"They are participating in such a global platform as partners of the government," the press secretary said.
Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were present at the briefing.