Congratulatory message to PM
Donald Trump calls for implementation of trade pact, seeks defence deal
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who took oath on 17 February, urging him to implement the trade agreement and complete the defence deals.
“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you on your historic election and wish you a successful term as Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh,” Trump wrote in a letter to the prime minister on Wednesday.
Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the letter on X today, Thursday.
Trump said, “The partnership between our countries is based on mutual respect and a shared interest in fostering a free and open Indo-Pacific where strong, sovereign nations can prosper.”
“As you (Tarique Rahman) begin your term, I hope you will help me maintain the tremendous momentum in our trade relationship through the implementation of our Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, which benefits farmers and workers in both of our countries,” he added
“I also hope you will take decisive action to complete the routine defence agreements that would finally give your military access to high-end, American-made equipment – the best in the world!,” the US president insisted.
Trump said, “I look forward to working with you to make the relationship between the US and Bangladesh stronger than ever before.”
“My Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, has my full confidence. Together, we have an opportunity to make both of our nations more prosperous and secure,” he affirmed.