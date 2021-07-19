People aged 30 or above can register for Covid vaccine

Earlier on 5 July, the age limit for vaccination was reduced to 35 years by the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam.
The mass vaccination drive in the country started on 7 February. A day later, the government set an age limit of 40 years for the registration of the coronavirus vaccine. The directive was given by prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a cabinet meeting at the secretariat that afternoon. Earlier, 55-year-olds were allowed to register for the vaccine.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the vaccination drive on 27 January this year. A total of 21 people were vaccinated with the first dose of coronavirus vaccine that day. The next day, some 546 people were vaccinated at five hospitals in the capital.
A notification press release by the DGHS on 18 July said more than 10.7 million people have (10,741,755) registered for the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday.
Within this time period, more than 5.82 (5,820,033) million people have taken the first dose and some 4.29 million (4,297,408) people have taken the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Besides, a total of 783,346 people have administered the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine while some 2,297 has taken the second dose. Apart from that, some 49,312 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer and 170,459 people have taken the first dose of Moderna vaccine.