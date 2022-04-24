People now safe from Covid-19: Health Minister

Bangladesh is moving forward economically and socially facing all hurdles of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister added.

“Though the number of deaths has come down to zero we should not be careless. We have to follow the health guidelines and should keep an eye as the number of Covid cases increases in neighbouring countries,” he said.

Bangladesh logged 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the total caseload to 19,52,532.