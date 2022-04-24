People now safe from Covid-19: Health Minister

Bangladesh is moving forward economically and socially facing all hurdles of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister added.
“Though the number of deaths has come down to zero we should not be careless. We have to follow the health guidelines and should keep an eye as the number of Covid cases increases in neighbouring countries,” he said.
Bangladesh logged 26 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning taking the total caseload to 19,52,532.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate rose slightly to 0.55 per cent from Friday’s 0.54 per cent after testing 4,708 samples during the period.
On Friday, the number of infections was lower as 21 new cases were reported with zero death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.96 per cent with the recovery of 315 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.