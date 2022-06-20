People to get pension after 60yrs age: Cabinet secy

The country’s people aged 18 to 50 years would be eligible for the benefit of the universal pension scheme to be introduced by the government after being of their age 60 years.

Each person of the country, on the basis of availing the scheme, would start to receive the pension after becoming 60 years old as the Cabinet today gave final approval (upon the vetting of the law ministry) of the draft of “Universal Pension Management Act, 2022”.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed the newsmen after the meeting at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

Apart from the people aged between 18 to 50 years, the cabinet secretary said under special arrangements, the elderly people can also avail the benefits of this pension through participating in the scheme.

In order to come under the pension scheme, one has to pay a fixed amount of premium for at least 10 years, he said, adding that after completing 60 years, the person will get this benefit till death.

Now, after the vetting from the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the law ministry, the act will be sent to the parliament, said Anwarul Islam.