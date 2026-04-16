8 more children die from measles and measles-like symptoms

In the past 24 hours, eight more children have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh. Among them, the Directorate General of Health Services has confirmed that two children died of measles, while the remaining six died with measles symptoms.

During the same period, 811 children were admitted to hospitals across the country with measles-like symptoms. Additionally, measles infection was confirmed in 92 children.

This information was provided in the latest report published today (Thursday) by the DGHS. The data covers the period from 8:00am on 15 April to 8:00am on 16 April.

More to follow...