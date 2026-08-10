Mirza Fakhrul most likely to become next president

With Mirza Fakhrul’s election as president candidate appearing almost certain, the question of who will become the BNP’s next secretary general has also come to the fore.

Against the backdrop of Mirza Fakhrul’s expected nomination, Prothom Alo spoke yesterday, Sunday, to several senior BNP leaders close to the prime minister and to the party leadership.

Almost all of them said it was highly likely that Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir would be the BNP’s presidential candidate, although the party has not yet made any official announcement.

Earlier, at a meeting of the BNP’s policymaking National Standing Committee on 2 August, party chairman Tarique Rahman was given responsibility for selecting the party’s presidential candidate.

According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC), voting for president will take place on Thursday, 20 August. Nomination papers can be submitted from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on 13 August.

The ruling BNP has already formally begun preparations for the presidential election. The party collected two nomination papers from the Election Commission yesterday morning.

BNP vice-chairman and Chief Whip of Parliament Nurul Islam Moni and Senior Joint Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi collected the nomination papers from the Chief Election Commissioner’s office. The fact that the party collected two nomination papers has generated curiosity in political circles.

According to EC sources, more than one nomination paper can be submitted in the name of the same person for the presidency. In that case, the candidate will be considered valid if any one of the nomination papers is found valid.

The same happened during the presidential election of outgoing president Mohammed Shahabuddin, when two nomination papers were submitted in his name. Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on 24 July, leaving the presidency vacant. Since then, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has been serving as acting president.

Under the Constitution and the Presidential Election Act, 1991, a presidential election must be held within 90 days of the office becoming vacant.