3 recruiting agencies lose licences over ‘fraudulent transfer’ of 30 Bangladeshis to Russia
The Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment has revoked the licences of three recruiting agencies and confiscated their security deposits on allegations of fraudulently sending 30 Bangladeshi youths to Russia by luring them with promises of high salaries and attractive benefits.
The action was taken on Monday on the instructions of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury.
The agencies whose licences have been cancelled are RS International (RL-1428), Jabal-E-Noor (RL-2505) and TS Overseas Limited (RL-1755), according to a ministry press release issued on Monday.
The minister issued a stern warning, saying that no individual, group, organisation or syndicate involved in endangering the lives of Bangladeshi citizens or sending them abroad through fraudulent means would be spared.
Stating that the government would not allow the overseas employment sector to be undermined by the dishonest practices of a handful of agencies, the minister pledged to strengthen monitoring and oversight to prevent similar offences in the future.
Ariful Haque Chodhury informed the media that the government had already launched urgent efforts through diplomatic channels to ensure the swift and safe return of the 30 Bangladeshis who were allegedly sent to Russia under false pretences.
As part of those efforts, he personally contacted the Bangladeshi ambassador in Moscow and instructed the mission to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the affected individuals, the media release added.
The ministry has once again urged prospective migrant workers to carefully verify the legitimacy of recruiting agencies, as well as the terms and conditions of employment, before entering into any financial transaction or overseas employment arrangement.