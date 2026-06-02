3 recruiting agencies lose licences over ‘fraudulent transfer’ of 30 Bangladeshis to Russia

The agencies whose licences have been cancelled are RS International (RL-1428), Jabal-E-Noor (RL-2505) and TS Overseas Limited (RL-1755), according to a ministry press release issued on Monday.

The minister issued a stern warning, saying that no individual, group, organisation or syndicate involved in endangering the lives of Bangladeshi citizens or sending them abroad through fraudulent means would be spared.

Stating that the government would not allow the overseas employment sector to be undermined by the dishonest practices of a handful of agencies, the minister pledged to strengthen monitoring and oversight to prevent similar offences in the future.