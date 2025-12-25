Hadi murder case: Jubo League leader Taizul helped the killer flee

The police have identified two individuals who helped Faisal Karim Masud, the main accused in the murder of Inqilab Moncho convenor Sharif Osman Hadi, and his accomplice Alamgir Sheikh, flee to India.

One of them has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB). The arrested individual is Aminul Islam, the brother-in-law of a Jubo League leader. With this arrest, police and RAB have now detained 11 people in connection with Hadi’s murder.

Sources involved in the investigation said law enforcement agencies are giving top priority to identifying those directly involved in Hadi’s killing as well as the individuals behind the scenes, and bringing them under the law. Among other things, investigators have obtained information about who arranged for the shooter Faisal and his motorcycle rider Alamgir to cross the border.