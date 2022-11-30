Bangladeshi-Canadians asked to be aware of anti-state propaganda  

Bangladesh high commission in Canada on Wednesday requested the Bangladeshi-Canadians to be aware of the anti-state propaganda, claiming a group of people and media have been involved in spreading fabricated and confusing information against the country from Canada for a long time.
An online television aired from Montreal is one of them, added a press release.
Terming those people as money launderers, loan defaulters, convicts, accused and hundi traders, Bangladesh high commission said they won’t receive any consular service from the high commission in Toronto.
The high commission issued a press release on 28 November concerning the matter, which read the government is observing their anti-state activities closely and will inform the concerned authorities of the matter to take action.