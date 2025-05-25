Govt issues public service ordinance amid protests
The government has issued the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’ amid ongoing protests by employees at the Secretariat.
The ordinance was issued on Monday evening.
Employees from various ministries and departments staged demonstrations inside the Secretariat for the second consecutive day today, Sunday, protesting against the approval of this ordinance.
They have labeled the ordinance as “repressive and a black law”, and demanded its withdrawal.
The employees, under the banner of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees United Council, have also announced that the protests will continue until the ordinance is repealed.
The draft of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’ was approved, modifying the Public Service Act, 2018 in an advisory council meeting of the interim government last Thursday.
It has now been officially issued as an ordinance.
Employees have alleged that the ordinance includes certain “repressive provisions” from a special regulation introduced four and a half decades ago.