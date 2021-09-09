Pilgrims registered earlier could perform hajj in 2022 if Covid situation improves

State minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday said that if the coronavirus situation improves and Bangladesh gets permission for participating in Hajj by the next year, the pilgrims who have already pre-registered and registered could perform the hajj in 2022 on priority basis.

He was presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting at his ministry's conference room on determining the next steps regarding the registered people for performing Hajj, said a press release.

The state minister said the Hajj was performed in 2020 and 2021 in a limited scale due to the global pandemic Covid-19 while Hajj pilgrims from no country across the world, including Bangladesh, were allowed to visit Saudi Arabia.