Pilgrims registered earlier could perform hajj in 2022 if Covid situation improves

Faridul, however, said if any pre-registered and registered people want to withdraw their deposited money, they can do so following the rules and regulations.
Noting that 3,457 people had registered for taking part in Hajj in 2020 under the government management, he said, of them 757 people have been refunded their money as they cancelled registration while the remaining 2,700 still are registered for Hajj.
Besides 61,142 people had registered for taking part in Hajj in 2020 under non-government management, he said, adding that of them 7,719 people have been refunded their money while the remaining 53,423 still are registered.
Mentioning that the registration process under the government and non-government management remained open till 30 April, 2020, the state minister said, no registration was made after this date.
But, Faridul said, the process of pre-registration for Hajj still remains open and added that the number of pre-registered people for Hajj has stood at 5,224.
