Preparations ongoing to take Khaleda Zia’s body from Evercare to Feroza, janaza at 2pm

Preparations are under way to transfer the body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to her long-time residence, Feroza, after 9:00 am today, Wednesday.

Arrangements for the transfer have been in progress since 8:00 am.

Her coffin-bearing body is being prepared for transport in a hearse draped with the national flag of Bangladesh. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has arrived at Evercare Hospital.