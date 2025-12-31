Preparations ongoing to take Khaleda Zia’s body from Evercare to Feroza, janaza at 2pm
Preparations are under way to transfer the body of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia from Evercare Hospital to her long-time residence, Feroza, after 9:00 am today, Wednesday.
Arrangements for the transfer have been in progress since 8:00 am.
Her coffin-bearing body is being prepared for transport in a hearse draped with the national flag of Bangladesh. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has arrived at Evercare Hospital.
At Feroza, family members and party leaders and activists will pay their final respects to Khaleda Zia. She will then be taken to Manik Mia Avenue for her namaz-e-janaza.
Following the funeral prayers, she will be laid to rest beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman.
Security has been tightened in and around Evercare Hospital. Members of the Armed Forces Security Force (ASF), President Guard Regiment (PGR), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, RAB and other law-enforcement agencies have been deployed.
The hospital’s main gate has been cordoned off with barbed-wire barricades.
On the ground, law-enforcement personnel were seen controlling vehicle movement several yards away from the hospital’s main entrance. Entry is restricted strictly to patients and their attendants, with identities and reasons for visiting being carefully verified.