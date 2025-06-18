Bangladesh reports 28 more Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figure, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 20,51,901.

No new deaths from the virus were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the total fatalities in the country unchanged at 29,506.