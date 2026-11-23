Tanvir Ahmed Hadi, from Mallikpur village in Terokhada upazila of Khulna, had to sell and mortgage family land to raise Tk 1.4 million to travel to Greece.

On 17 August, he reached Greece from Libya by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable rubber boat arranged by a human trafficker. But the job he had hoped to find never materialised. He is now being held at a migrant detention centre on the Greek island of Leros. His family still has to send him around Tk 20,000 a month to cover food expenses.

Tanvir alleged that the food provided once a day at the detention centre is often unfit for consumption. Without money from home, he would have to go hungry, he said.

Like Tanvir, many Bangladeshis have become stranded on different Greek islands after making dangerous sea journeys. Prothom Alo spoke over the phone with nine Bangladeshis held at migrant detention centres on Leros, Kos, Samos and Lesbos. They claimed that more than 8,000 Bangladeshis are stranded on various islands.

According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 6,150 Bangladeshis reached Greece by sea in the first nine months of this year. However, a Bangladesh-related source based in Athens, the Greek capital, said the actual number could be higher.

A source at the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens told Prothom Alo that the Greek government informed the embassy last week that 2,000 Bangladeshis who had applied for asylum in the country were being detained. Legal proceedings concerning the remaining detainees are underway. The Greek government will notify the embassy once those proceedings are completed.

A government source in Dhaka said the Bangladesh government had also received a report from Greece stating that many Bangladeshis had travelled there through irregular channels and sought political asylum.