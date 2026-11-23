Irregular migration
6,000 Bangladeshis face uncertain future in Greek detention centres
Tanvir Ahmed Hadi, from Mallikpur village in Terokhada upazila of Khulna, had to sell and mortgage family land to raise Tk 1.4 million to travel to Greece.
On 17 August, he reached Greece from Libya by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in an inflatable rubber boat arranged by a human trafficker. But the job he had hoped to find never materialised. He is now being held at a migrant detention centre on the Greek island of Leros. His family still has to send him around Tk 20,000 a month to cover food expenses.
Tanvir alleged that the food provided once a day at the detention centre is often unfit for consumption. Without money from home, he would have to go hungry, he said.
Like Tanvir, many Bangladeshis have become stranded on different Greek islands after making dangerous sea journeys. Prothom Alo spoke over the phone with nine Bangladeshis held at migrant detention centres on Leros, Kos, Samos and Lesbos. They claimed that more than 8,000 Bangladeshis are stranded on various islands.
According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 6,150 Bangladeshis reached Greece by sea in the first nine months of this year. However, a Bangladesh-related source based in Athens, the Greek capital, said the actual number could be higher.
A source at the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens told Prothom Alo that the Greek government informed the embassy last week that 2,000 Bangladeshis who had applied for asylum in the country were being detained. Legal proceedings concerning the remaining detainees are underway. The Greek government will notify the embassy once those proceedings are completed.
A government source in Dhaka said the Bangladesh government had also received a report from Greece stating that many Bangladeshis had travelled there through irregular channels and sought political asylum.
According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 6,150 Bangladeshis reached Greece by sea in the first nine months of this year. However, a Bangladesh-related source based in Athens, the Greek capital, said the actual number could be higher.
In search of higher incomes, 46 hours at sea
Tanvir passed his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in 2024. His younger brother and sister are still studying. Having seen many people remain unemployed even after completing their education, he believed that securing a good job in Bangladesh would require spending hundreds of thousands of taka. He therefore decided to go abroad.
The person to whom he paid the money was an associate of the main human trafficker, Tanvir said. He did not even know the main trafficker's name.
Asked why so many people continue to risk their lives by travelling to Greece by sea, an official at the Bangladesh Embassy in Athens told Prothom Alo that some Bangladeshis living comfortably in Greece tell their relatives back home that taking risks is necessary to enjoy a better life. The prospect of earning a good income also attracts people.
According to the embassy, around 24,000 Bangladeshis are living legally in Greece. Under an agreement between the two countries, up to 4,000 Bangladeshis can travel to Greece for employment each year. However, relatively few workers are going through this arrangement.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Greece Nahida Rahman Sumona recently said at the Olympia Forum in Greece that fewer than 500 workers had managed to reach the country under the arrangement over the past two years because of administrative and visa complications.
Tanvir's journey began around January. He first travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Six days later, he flew to Egypt and then travelled to Libya after spending a night there.
Tanvir said traffickers' associates in Benghazi would move them from one place to another. At times, five people had to share food meant for one person.
Several months later, they were taken by car to the seashore. Tanvir knew that he would have to cross the sea to reach Greece. The trafficker had told him they would travel by a wooden boat. But when they arrived at the shore, they found an inflatable rubber boat. A total of 57 people boarded it.
The weather was bad that day. Water entered the boat and ruined the dry food they had brought along. They had very little drinking water. After spending 46 hours at sea, repeatedly bailing water out of the boat, they finally reached the Greek coast.
Asylum denied, voluntary return offered
About two hours after reaching the shore, police took Tanvir and the others to a detention centre. Two days later, he was transferred to the island of Leros.
Tanvir said he had initially been told that arrangements would be made for him to work after 12 weeks. However, following an interview, he was informed that his asylum application had been rejected. He is now being asked to return to Bangladesh voluntarily.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Greece Nahida Rahman Sumona told Prothom Alo last Saturday that people from various countries, including Bangladesh, were arriving in Greece by sea. She said Bangladeshis were no longer being granted political asylum because Bangladesh was considered a safe country.
Greece included Bangladesh on its list of safe countries of origin in 2021. Bangladesh is also on the European Union's list, which came into effect on 12 June this year. However, even in the case of applicants from countries designated as safe, authorities can consider whether an individual would face persecution or serious harm if returned home. A lack of employment opportunities alone does not constitute grounds for granting asylum.
Asked what the Greek government planned to do about those who had arrived through irregular routes and were now detained, the ambassador said, "We have no role in this regard. It is our responsibility to assist those who come here through legal channels."
Sources familiar with the matter said applications for asylum from Bangladeshis in Greece were still being considered, but very few applicants were receiving protection.
More than 7,000 applications for international protection were filed by Bangladeshis in the first nine months of this year. Among the applications on which initial decisions were made during the same period, fewer than 1 per cent were granted protection.
Greece had temporarily suspended the registration of asylum applications from people arriving irregularly by sea from North Africa, including Libya. The suspension was in effect from 14 July to 14 October 2025.
Greece included Bangladesh on its list of safe countries of origin in 2021. Bangladesh is also on the European Union's list, which came into effect on 12 June this year.
However, even in the case of applicants from countries designated as safe, authorities can consider whether an individual would face persecution or serious harm if returned home. A lack of employment opportunities alone does not constitute grounds for granting asylum.
They can return, but what will they come back with?
Prothom Alo spoke over the phone with Tanvir, who is being held on Leros, and Ajib Rahman, who is at a detention centre on Kos. The correspondent also spoke with Mohammad Khokon of Chattogram, the elder brother of Shahidul Islam, who is detained on another Greek island.
I don't know what to do. We have no assets left that he could use to start something if he returns homeKhokon from Greece detention camp
All three said they had sold land to finance their journeys abroad in search of a better life.
Ajib spent a total of Tk 2.6 million to reach Greece, while Shahidul's journey cost Tk 1.9 million. Shahidul has been held at a detention centre on a Greek island for two months. During this period, his family has sent him another Tk 150,000 to cover his expenses.
Entry to and exit from the migrant facilities on the Greek islands of Leros, Samos, Kos and Lesbos are controlled. Kos also has a separate police detention centre. The Sintiki facility, meanwhile, is located on mainland northern Greece.
Ajib Rahman, from Shambhupur in Bhairab, is being held at a detention centre on Kos. He left Bangladesh in December last year and travelled to Libya on a tourist visa via Dubai and Egypt.
His father died before he reached Libya. While staying there, he received news that his mother had also died.
After spending nearly five months in Libya, he set out for Greece by boat. Ajib said they lost their way at sea. Five days later, a Danish ship rescued them and took them to Greece.
According to accounts from the detainees, some Bangladeshis have been told they would be held for three months, others for six months and some for a year.
Ajib Rahman said he was initially told that he would face a three-month "sentence". Later, he was informed that the period would be one year. By his calculation, he has already spent around seven months in detention.
An embassy source said the Greek government would assist detained Bangladeshis who wished to return home voluntarily. The Bangladesh Embassy would also help with the repatriation process.
Ajib has a wife and an eight-month-old daughter in Bangladesh. He sold land to finance his journey to Greece and has no more land to sell. He is struggling to decide whether to return, worried about how he would support his family without any income.
State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo, "We do not encourage people to travel to Greece or other countries through illegal channels in this manner. Everyone must ensure their own safety first. Seeking political asylum after going abroad through such routes also damages the country's image."
He added that many people who had travelled abroad in this way were returning to Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, families back home are also learning about conditions at the detention centres through phone calls.
Mohammad Khokon's younger brother Shahidul occasionally found work in Libya. When their mother heard about the difficulties he faced in getting food and drinking water there, she would break down in tears.
Khokon then took out a loan of Tk 700,000 and sold some land to send his brother to Greece.
Now Shahidul calls his mother from the detention centre in Greece and cries. He also calls his sister when he needs money.
"I don't know what to do. We have no assets left that he could use to start something if he returns home," Khokon told Prothom Alo.