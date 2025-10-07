Expect to reach red zone early Wednesday: Shahidul Alam

As part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the ship Conscience bound for Gaza is expected to reach the ‘red zone’ early tomorrow, Wednesday.

Drik’s Managing Director and photographer Shahidul Alam shared this information today, Tuesday, in a post on social media platform Facebook. Shahidul Alam himself is also aboard the Conscience ship.

By ‘red zone,’ Shahidul Alam referred to the dangerous area where Israeli forces recently intercepted the Sumud Flotilla and detained rights activists.