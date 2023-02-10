US trying to ease pressure on Bangladesh from Rohingya crisis: Counselor Chollet

About democracy, the US counselor said they acknowledge that no democracy is perfect but they always try to make themselves better and try to acknowledge their mistakes and improve.

He said when they talk about freedom of press, free and fair elections or free civil society, they do so freely in the “spirit of partnership and friendship.”

The forthcoming visit of US Counselor Chollet will help strengthen Bangladesh-US relations, said a spokesperson Thursday.

“Counselor Derek Chollet will be visiting Bangladesh. The purpose of his visit is to strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the United States,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told newspersons in the afternoon.

The US Counselor serves at the rank of under-secretary as a senior policy advisor to the US secretary of state on a wide range of issues and conducts special diplomatic assignments as directed by the secretary.

Sabrin said Chollet will also discuss the Rohingya issue and see the situation on the ground. Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char.