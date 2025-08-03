July Declaration at Manik Mia Avenue on 5 August
The July Declaration will be read out at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital at 5:00pm on 5 August.
This announcement was made today, Sunday, in a post on the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser.
The post reads that the world witnessed an extraordinary mass uprising on Thirty Six July (5 August) last year. As a result, the fascist fled from Bangladesh.
United by the blood of countless martyrs and the sacrifices of fighters, the entire country stood together. The streets overflowed with jubilant crowds.
On roads across Bangladesh, emotional people thanked the god. One year later, Thirty-Sixth July has returned. On this day, the long-awaited 'July Declaration' will be announced. To mark the occasion, an day-long event will take place at Manik Mia Avenue.
The post includes the event schedule for the “36th July Celebration” on 5 August at Manik Mia Avenue. According to the schedule, the programme will begin at 11:00am.
Following a series of activities, the historic July Declaration will be read at 5:00pm. The final event of the day will be a performance by the band Artcell at 8:00pm.
The event is organised by the cultural affairs ministry, coordinated by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and supported by the Secretariat of the Bangladesh National Parliament.
The July Declaration has been finalised by the interim government after consultation with the BNP and other major political parties. These key parties have agreed to grant the declaration official and constitutional recognition.
In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, wrote: “On Tuesday, 5 August, 2025, at 5:00pm, the July Declaration will be presented to the nation in the presence of all parties involved in the mass uprising.”