July Declaration at Manik Mia Avenue on 5 August

The July Declaration will be read out at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital at 5:00pm on 5 August.

This announcement was made today, Sunday, in a post on the verified Facebook page of the Chief Adviser.

The post reads that the world witnessed an extraordinary mass uprising on Thirty Six July (5 August) last year. As a result, the fascist fled from Bangladesh.

United by the blood of countless martyrs and the sacrifices of fighters, the entire country stood together. The streets overflowed with jubilant crowds.

On roads across Bangladesh, emotional people thanked the god. One year later, Thirty-Sixth July has returned. On this day, the long-awaited 'July Declaration' will be announced. To mark the occasion, an day-long event will take place at Manik Mia Avenue.