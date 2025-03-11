Fire breaks out at Aminbazar power grid in Savar
A fire broke out at the power grid in Aminbazar, Savar, around 7:15 am on Tuesday. Nine units of the Fire Service are currently working to extinguish the blaze.
Shahjahan Sikder, officer-in-charge of the Fire Service’s media cell, told Prothom Alo that eight firefighting units reached the scene within five minutes of receiving the report.
Later, an additional unit was dispatched to assist in the operation.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been determined.