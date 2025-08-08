Govt to introduce Starlink in CHT to ensure e-learning for hilly students

Arrangements are being made to provide technology-driven quality education to students from ethnically diverse groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

When asked about ensuring quality education for the ethnic groups of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Supradip Chakma said, “My concern has always been to ensure quality education in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.”

“We have to compete (with other regions). We will not always have a quota. To compete, we have to establish some good schools and colleges in CHT,” he added.

“My concern is satellite education. For this, hostels have to be built at the upazila and district levels,” he said.

Supradip Chakma further said the government wants to set up an engineering college, nursing college and hostels, orphanages and students’ dormitories in the area.

Apart from those, the government has a three-year-long bamboo cultivation plan and more veterinary and fisheries projects to make the people of the area self-reliant, he added.

The adviser also said bamboo would be the main factor for the economic development of the hill districts.