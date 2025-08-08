Govt to introduce Starlink in CHT to ensure e-learning for hilly students
The government has planned to introduce Starlink satellite internet connectivity in 100 schools in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) within the next six months to promote e-learning facilities, which will help the hilly students get access to modern education.
“This initiative will bring about a technological revolution in education. Students in remote hilly areas will be able to attend online classes of experienced teachers from urban centres ensuring quality parity,” said CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma.
He said this will help the hilly students become proficient in technology, which will support their higher education and career development.
Arrangements are being made to provide technology-driven quality education to students from ethnically diverse groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.
When asked about ensuring quality education for the ethnic groups of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Supradip Chakma said, “My concern has always been to ensure quality education in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.”
“We have to compete (with other regions). We will not always have a quota. To compete, we have to establish some good schools and colleges in CHT,” he added.
“My concern is satellite education. For this, hostels have to be built at the upazila and district levels,” he said.
Supradip Chakma further said the government wants to set up an engineering college, nursing college and hostels, orphanages and students’ dormitories in the area.
Apart from those, the government has a three-year-long bamboo cultivation plan and more veterinary and fisheries projects to make the people of the area self-reliant, he added.
The adviser also said bamboo would be the main factor for the economic development of the hill districts.
“We want to increase the production and use of bamboo for building the strong economic backbone of the CHT and reduce the water scarcity of the area,” he said.
“We want to develop the hill areas without changing the nature and environment. Bamboo is a very effective and important instrument to protect the environment of the hill region,” Supradip stated.
He pointed out that the government has taken initiatives to cultivate cashew nuts, coffee and maize in the CHT area.
The adviser said the government is actively working for development of the hill districts aiming to foster economic self-reliance and secure the rights of all communities in the region.
“This government is committed to upholding the rights of all citizens. To help attain economic reliance for everyone, we’re undertaking various initiatives. We’re also working to make sure that none in the CHT is deprived,” he said.
According to the adviser, the present government wants to take the country forward by maintaining communal harmony.
Supradip Chakma said, “The goal of this government is to protect the rights of all the communities and build a non-communal country. It has opened all the doors for development in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The hilly people are lagging behind in the agriculture sector. We want to widely spread the coffee and cashew nuts produced in the three districts of the Chattogram Hill Tracts to other parts in the country and abroad.”
“We, the people of the hilly regions, do not want to be left behind anymore. We want to blend in with the mainstream of the country. All concerned should contribute to society. We should think about society, religion and the state. Our honorable Chief Adviser has announced to take the country forward maintaining the communal harmony. Everyone has to be united here,” he added.
Supradip Chakma also said the potential of Kaptai Lake should be utilised properly. He compared Kaptai Lake in Rangamati to gold, saying that the lake has huge potential for fish farming that can help develop earning opportunities for the people.
The adviser reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, saying, “The present government is ready to support us in every way. With the leadership of the Chief Adviser and cooperation from all stakeholders, we aim to build a prosperous and unified Bangladesh. This administration is dedicated to the welfare of all citizens.”
The government has been relentlessly trying to create a better and congenial sports atmosphere for the students of the hill area.