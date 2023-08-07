Hero Alom files Tk 500m defamation case against Rizvi

YouTuber Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom has filed a Tk 500 million defamation case against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
He has brought accused Rizvi of making objectionable comments. He went ti the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) to file the case.
Hero Alom’s lawyer Abdullah Al Mansur has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. He said that the court has ordered Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) to investigate the case.
Hero Alom has alleged that BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made statements defaming him (Hero Alom). The comment passed by Rizvi has been included the case statement.
Rizvi in his comment on Hero Alam said, “A half crazy, half-illiterate like Hero Alom is contesting in the election. Just imagine distorted their taste is for this to carry this out.”